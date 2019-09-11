Boss hopes Bognor build fast on FA Cup win

Bognor boss Jack Pearce wants his players to harness the positivity from the FA Cup victory over Sittingbourne as the Rocks head back in to league action with a trip to East Thurrock United.

A two-goal salvo from in-form Jimmy Muitt and another strike from Brad Lethbridge, on a long-term loan from Pompey, ensured safe passage for the Nye Camp outfit in the first qualifying round tie -- and their reward is a visit to Dulwich Hamlet in the next round.

Pearce says he and assistant manager Robbie Blake will ask his charges to take great confidence from their display and the result to try to get their Isthmian premier division campaign back on track following disappointing losses at Worthing and at home to Carshalton Athletic.

He said: "There was so much to admire about the way we played against Sittingbourne, especially in the first half when, for periods of the game, they couldn't live with us. I appreciate they are from a lower league but they were resolute, organised and provided stiff opposition overall so to get a convincing win was very welcome.

"The task now is to get the players to take that confidence into the next game, and we'll be instilling this positivity through this week in training as we prepare for the game at Thurrock."

Meanwhile, Pearce says he is looking forward to reacquainting himself with old foes Dulwich Hamlet, from the Vanarama National League South, when the Rocks go to Champion Hill for the second qualifying round tie on September 21.

He added: "Perhaps the draw could have been kinder to us but we go there confident we can put on an assured display and hope to win the tie. We’ve had some great battles, some pulsating games, with Dulwich Hamlet over the years and there is no reason why this shouldn’t be one, too. It should be a great occasion and it's one we look forward to."