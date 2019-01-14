Bradford City and MK Dons agree Championship striker loan deal, Ex-Manchester United striker set to join Sol Campbell at Macclesfield - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's Day 14 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs are approaching the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland striker Josh Maja attracting Bundesliga interest as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic over the weekend West Sussex school footballers impress as they bid for regional and FA honours Liverpool target Celtic winger, and could Tottenham striker be on his way to Barcelona? - Rumour Mill