In the latest edition of Seagulls Weekly, we reflect on the 'good' loss at City and the upcoming run of potentially winnable fixtures starting with the visit of West Ham.

Mark, Steve, Sam and Ian cast their eye over the Albion's chances in a key period of the season while Sam tries to find a way to get the best out of Jurgen Locadia.

Seagulls Weekly

An audio version of the pod will be on Acast and iTunes every Friday morning.