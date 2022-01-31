LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Dan Burn deadline day latest, West Ham plot £18m Albion swoop, Deniz Undaz decision made

Albion confirmed that Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024. The 19-year-old defender made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in August, before earning his first start in the Emirates FA Cup victory at West Brom in January. Offiah said, “I am delighted to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I’ve put in since I joined. It’s a great club to be at and there’s a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough. Offiah joined Albion from Bromley in 2017 and has progressed through the academy, featuring regularly for the under-23s this campaign.