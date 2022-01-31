LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Dan Burn to be announced, Ryan Longman exit, Deniz Undaz decision made
Brighton and Hove Albion readying themselves for busy end to January transfer window
The Premier League winter transfer window will shut at 11pm on Monday and there is plenty of business to be completed by Brighton and all top-flight clubs.
Albion have already had a fairly busy month as Graham Potter tweaks his squad for the second part of the Premier League season.
Players have departed on loan in search of regular first team and there has been one permanent arrival so far.
Albion are bracing themselves for a departure today as Newcastle agreed a £13m fee for defender Dan Burn but who else could out the exit door and who could be arriving?
Keep up to-date with all the day's dealing with our live blog.
- Dan Burn: Albion’s 29-year-old defender looks set to seal his £13m move to Newcastle today
- Julio César Enciso: Brighton are down to the fine details and expect to announce the £6m signing today
- Deniz Undav: The German striker looks set to sign for Albion today from USG
Long and the short of it
Understand Ryan Longman’s deal to Hull has gone through. The Albion striker has impressed on loan and the Tigers have been in discussions throughout the month to get the deal over the line. It is thought the initial fee will be £700,000 for the attacker who was on loan at Wimbledon last season
Let’s be Frank
Frank Lampard has been appointed Everton manager after signing a two-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.
The former Chelsea midfielder and manager underwent a final interview in London on Friday, along with other contenders Vitor Pereira and previous caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.
Owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and other board members were present and Lampard was officially appointed as a successor for Rafael Benitez on Monday.
Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started.
“After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.
“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing.”
Crawley Town blow
Manchester United youngster's loan move to Crawley Town now unlikely to happen, Yems confirms
Crawley Town boss John Yems has been left 'very, very, very disappointed' after confirming the loan deal for Manchester United's D'Mani Mellor is now unlikely to go through.
Burn and Targett
Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is set to join Newcastle on loan.
The 26-year-old has lost his place in Steven Gerrard’s side after the £25million arrival of France international Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month.
Newcastle remain keen to land Brighton defender Dan Burn and had a bid of £13m accepted yesterday
Busy Bees
Brentford were the first Premier League club to make a move on transfer deadline day as Christian Eriksen joined the Bees on a deal until the end of the season, just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The 29-year-old, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.
“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.
“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”
Odel Offiah
Albion confirmed that Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024. The 19-year-old defender made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in August, before earning his first start in the Emirates FA Cup victory at West Brom in January. Offiah said, “I am delighted to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I’ve put in since I joined. It’s a great club to be at and there’s a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough. Offiah joined Albion from Bromley in 2017 and has progressed through the academy, featuring regularly for the under-23s this campaign.
Trossard trash
A ‘well placed source’ at Albion has dismissed claims that West Ham launched an £18m bid for Belgian international Leo Trossard as “rubbish!” Trossard has been one of Albion’s best players this season and fans will no doubt be pleased to hear he isn’t planning on going anywhere for this window at least. £18m also seems pretty cheap for a player of his quality!
Completed deals so far
Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding two new players...at least
So far,
has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.
Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.
Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom’s Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.
Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.
Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.
Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder’s Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.
Taylor Richards went on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham and will have a chance for regular minutes at Lee Bowyer’s team.
Kjell Scherpen
Continues to seek a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in goalkeeper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.