Burton Albion too strong for Bognor - report and picture special

It proved a great workout for the 16 players representing the Rocks against Hasselbaink's Brewers. Both sides had chances and good spells before Bognor went behind on 26 minutes. Omari Patrick received the ball from a short corner before firing it into the area and it was a triallist who smacked it in with his first touch.

The Rocks bought on James Crane, Alfie Lis and Ben Mendoza in the second half, freshening up various areas of the pitch. This didn’t stop the second goal going in for Burton on 47 minutes. A mistake by Calum Hawkins saw him smack his clearance off Burton's Terry Taylor and it bounced back over him and into the net.

On 82 minutes Burton made it 3-0. A swift cross from Taylor found the onrushing Louis Mollet who headed it home powerfully. Bognor now move on to their next pre-season fixtures starting with a trip to Havant & Waterlooville next Saturday, July 17, 3pm. Rocks: Keiron O'Hara, Davies, Hancott, Robb, Dandy, Robson (c), Diedrick-Roberts, Bell, Parish, A Leigh, Mongoy Subs: Calum Hawkins, Crane, Mendoza, Lis, Field.

1. Bognor beaten by Burton - picture special Action from Bognor's 3-0 home defeat to League One side Burton Albion at Nyewood Lane / Pictures; Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff, Martin Denyer Buy photo

2. Action from Bognor's 3-0 home defeat to League One side Burton Albion at Nyewood Lane / Pictures; Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff, Martin Denyer Buy photo

3. Action from Bognor's 3-0 home defeat to League One side Burton Albion at Nyewood Lane / Pictures; Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff, Martin Denyer Buy photo

4. Action from Bognor's 3-0 home defeat to League One side Burton Albion at Nyewood Lane / Pictures; Lyn Phillips, Trev Staff, Martin Denyer Buy photo