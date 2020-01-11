Chalmers lifts Pagham as boss dedicates win to former manager who has died

Callum Chalmers, Pagham’s new signing from Arundel, put the spark back into the Lions as they rolled over an Alfold team that seemed somewhat surprised at the attacking game the home team played.

Lions manager Kerry Hardwell dedicated the win to Dave Kew, the former Pagham manager whose death has saddened all at Nyetimber Lane and in the wider Sussex football community

Dave Kew - former Pagham manager who has died - took up an unusual viewing position during his time at Nyetimber Lane

After an even start to the match, Pagham burst in front in the 31st minute, when an excellently flighted free-kick on the edge of the box by Jamie Carroll, was headed home by Jordan Clark.

Pagham looked to push forward for the rest of the half but were indebted to keeper Jordan Matthews who pulled off a magnificent save, low down, just before half-time to maintain Pagham’s lead.

Alfold squandered an excellent chance to equalise soon after the break but Kelvin Lucas, who was later sent off, missed a great chance.

Chalmers then took the game by the scruff of the neck and saw his new team home to victory.

First, he burst through the Alfold defence, but sidefooted narrowly wide. Then he hit the bottom of the post after charging past two defenders, but these were just him getting his sights in.

In the 56th minute he scored his first, placing his shot passed the Fold keeper after being set up by Lucas Franzen-Jones, who had previously hit the bar. Eight minutes later it was 3-0 as Chalmers hit his second, similar to his first, but set up this time by Carroll.

Just when it looked like Pagham would coast to a welcome win, they gave up yet another bizarre goal, as a long-range free-kick by Tom Bold somehow squirmed past Matthews to make the score 3-1.

Soon after Alfold left back Zach Howell hit the bar as the Lions defence started to wobble, but Franzen-Jones hit the top of the bar and had an excellent shot well saved and they managed to ride out the storm to earn a very well deserved three points.

Pagham: Jordan Matthews, Nathan da Costa, Jack Barnes, Joe Clarke (Scott Slaughter), Conor Geoghegan, Jordan Clark, Jamie Carroll, Lewis Jenkins (Matt Searle), Callum Chalmers (Jake Heryet), Lucas Franzen-Jones & Toby Funnell. Subs not used: James Henton & Ryan Hallett.

Pagham boss Kerry Hardwell said: "Three points with a performance to match was what we asked of the boys against Alfold and they certainly gave us that.

"It’s a platform for us to build on moving forward. We will enjoy the weekend with the win and be back on the training pitch this week continuing to try to improve throughout. It was great to see new signing Callum Chalmers hit the ground running with two goals.

"On a personal note I’d like to dedicate the three points to the late Dave Kew (former Lions manager) and family after he sadly lost his life. As a Pagham boy myself I know he falls under the bracket as a club legend."