Champions too strong for battling Bognor

First half goals by Luke Moore and Elliot Buchanan were enough for Bostik premier champions Dorking to beat Bognor.

Ex-Bognor trio Jason Prior, Sami El-Abd and David Ray were all in the Dorking side at Meadowbank as the champions welcomed the Rocks on a bright, warm afternoon.

There was talk that striker Jimmy Muitt hopes to be back for the Easter Monday game against Whitehawk - a boost for the very end of the Rocks' season.

Early on a short corner went to Tom Richards who spun a cross to Prior, but his header was deflected into the hands of Dan Lincoln.

Moore opened the scoring for Dorking on three minutes when a square pass from Prior found him in space outside the box and he hit it low and hard beyond Lincoln. As Bognor tried to hit back, Ashton Leigh got a cross in from the left but it was gathered by Slavomir Huk.

Tom Richards was stopped in his tracks by Chad Field before Prior headed a cross straight at the goalkeeper. Doug Tuck, back from injury, found Harvey Whyte on the right but he scuffed his cross. James McShane's free-kick was headed out by the Rocks defence, then Prior headed wide.

Niall McManus' pass to Moore led to an offside flag going up. Patient build up play led to Samuel Beard finding Matt Briggs but his cross was cliaimed by Lincoln. Elliott Buchanan got past the Rocks defence but his low ball into the box was hacked away by Tomlinson - then Briggs smacked another chance just over the bar.

Reece Meekums was pushed to the ground but Mason Walsh's free-kick was gathered by Huk.

Bognor conceded again on 23 minutes. Buchanan ran through following good work from Richards and Beard to tuck the ball beyond Lincoln. Already it looked like a mountain to climb for Bognor.

Ed Sanders went into the book on 33 minutes for a late sliding challenge. Walsh tripped over the ball when Tuck had fed him in the Dorking box.

McShane received a Prior cross but shot over the bar, then Meekums hit one wide following a counter-attack. Brad Lethbridge went to ground and received treatment, but he was helped off on a stretcher and Jimmy Wild replaced him. Lethbridge looked to have a hip or lower back injury to add to Bognor’s growing list of sidelined players.

The first half ended with Prior planting a header off the top of the bar. HT 2-0

Round-up - Rocks lose but Chi City pass 100 goals

Ticket information for Sussex Senior Cup final

Tomlinson fed Wild in and he won a corner. Walsh curled it in and Sanders headed goalwards but Huk gathered, takiing a knock to the face in the process.

Wild's header flew wide on 58 minutes, then Beard hit a cross into the Bognor area but Lincoln saved. Wild won a free-kick near the penalty area but it came to nothing.

Leigh's defensive header bounced straight on to the boot of Buchanan, who belted it high and wide. Leigh was replaced by Josh McCormick on 68 minutes, just after Wild had prodded a shot wide after good work from Tuck. Prior went into the book on 72 minutes after his studs were up in a challenge on Richard Gilot.

Walsh set up Tomlinson, who hit it first time and forced the first stop of the game from Huk on 74 minutes. Wild flicked on to Meekums who cut inside the area but lost the ball then fouled his man and earned a booking.

Tuck was replaced by Tommy Scutt and when a free-kick was won by Meekums, Walsh curled it straight at Huk. Lincoln dealt well with a couple of Dorking efforts

Meekums was tripped on the left flank, with Briggs going into the book. Dorking countered through sub Tom Tolfrey but his shot was straight at Lincoln on 88 minutes. Huk pushed Walsh's strike around the post.

Good play on the right by Whyte set up Meekums, who crashed his effort of the crossbar. Moore went into book before Walsh's long-range effort from the free-kick was gathered by Huk.

Bognor now have to regroup for the Sussex derby at home to Whitehawk on Easter Monday (3pm).

Rocks: Lincoln, Tomlinson, Leigh (McCormick 68), Tuck (Scutt 80), Field, Sanders, Whyte, Gilot, Lethbridge (Wild 45), Myles-Meekums, Walsh

Sub not used: Dunn

Attendance – 659

