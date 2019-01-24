Chartlon and former Crawley Town striker set for £2m Premier League switch, Huddersfield Town approach key Barnsley man - League 1 and League 2 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There are just 7 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Charlton Athletic striker Karlan Grant is close to completing a 2million switch to Huddersfield Town - according to the Daily Mail. Crawley Town hunting for 'one or two' loan signings from English Football League clubs