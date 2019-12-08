Chelsea briefly knock Arsenal off their perch, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham City all returned to winning ways - five talking points from the Women’s Super League weekend

The Barclays FA WSL returned for the penultimate round of fixtures before Christmas with all 12 teams in action on Sunday.

Arsenal entered the weekend in top spot but were briefly knocked off their perch as Chelsea came from 1-0 behind to find two goals in two minutes and hand Manchester City their second defeat of the season.

Emma Hayes’ side do still have a game in hand over their title rivals but they will have to settle for second place for now as Arsenal cantered to a 3-0 victory at Reading to return to the top.

Meanwhile Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham City all returned to winning ways while Liverpool and Bristol City’s search for a first victory of the season continues.

Little by Little

It’s no coincidence that Arsenal have developed a reputation for playing silky football that other teams can’t match but Kim Little’s goal against Reading took the biscuit.

And if you’re a fan of Jack Wilshire’s 2013/14 Premier League goal of the season winner against Norwich City – you’ll love this strike too.

Little picks the ball up short from a corner and plays a one-two with Leah Williamson to get herself into the box before doing exactly the same again with Jordan Nobbs to get beyond the last defender.

Under pressure, and with just the keeper to beat, the Scot chests the ball under control and lifts it sublimely over grace Moloney’s head and into the corner of the net.

Reds still unable to convert

Liverpool have together a bizarre season so far and are still without a win despite conceding just 11 goals in their first nine games following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The problem has been at the other end as Niamh Charles scored just Liverpool’s second goal in those nine games – a strike which she feels should have been worth all three points.

"We should be getting three points from this but a point is better than nothing, we were going for the three but we've got to keep the board ticking over with the one, so hopefully this will help us kick on,” said Charles.

“The performances are getting a bit better, but we need to start getting three points now.”

A missed penalty from Melissa Lawley did not help the Reds’ cause either with a visit from Chelsea coming up before the Christmas break.

James in the thick of it

After a relatively stop-start introduction to life as top-flight player Lauren James is taking centre stage for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old has now scored in each of her last three Barclays FA WSL games including a brace in the 3-1 win over Everton at the weekend as well as earning the penalty for captain Katie Zelem to convert.

Blues finally up and running

It may have taken a while but Birmingham look they like they may have finally got their season up and running having taken seven points from their last five games.

Goals in either half from Lucy Whipp and Abbi Grant gave the Blues their second victory of the season, over Bristol City, with the later adding to the goal she scored against Spurs in midweek.

Marta Tejedor’s side face Manchester United in their final game before Christmas which may turn out to be a telling encounter.

Johnson back to haunt Foxes

Since Mel Johnson left Leicester to join Aston Villa she has been an FA Women’s Championship goal machine that was no different as Villa hosted her old club.

Sadly for Leicester, they arrived at a time when Villa look near enough unbeatable and left on the end of a 3-1 defeat in which Johnson scored her 11th in ten Championship games this season.