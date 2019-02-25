Chelsea goalkeeper insists his actions were not a display of disrespect to manager Maurizio Sarri, Chris Sutton says Kepa "should never play for the club again" - Rumour Mill

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga insists his refusal to be substituted in Sunday's Carabao Cup final was not a display of disrespect to manager Maurizio Sarri. (Various)

Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea fails to save a penalty from Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in the shoot out during the Carabao Cup Final (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

