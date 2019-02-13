Chelsea want Zinedine Zidane to replace Sarri, Tottenham to move for Inter Milan winger - Rumour Mill

Chelsea want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. (The Sun)

Zinedine Zidane (Photo credit -/AFP/Getty Images)

