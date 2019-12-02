Chelsy on target as Bognor girls beat Sparrows

Chelsy Osborne scored the only goal as Bognor Regis Town Girls under-13s won a close-fought game against Horsham Sparrows Girls.

Bognor started by creating numerous chances with Amelia Howard, Isabelle Childs and Osborne all going close.

Outstanding defending by Esmae Burgess, Tia Hart and Maddie Rowe kept Horsham at bay. Osborne went close with a great header from a Howard corner but it went past the post.

Great midfield work by Jasmine Shipsides, Nikola Wydra, Osborne and Childs set up chances for Howard but great defending by Horsham stopped Bognor.

Moore came on to provide a little more bite in midfield. On 45 minutes a corner from Howard was floated in and Osborne ghosted in to sidefoot into the roof of the net from six yards.

A great strike from Moore on 60 minutes looked like it was heading for the top corner, but a superb fingertip save prevented it going in.

Bognor were unlucky not to increase their lead again when Osborne, Howard and Childs all went close.