Chi City bosses look ahead to Tranmere: Players MUST give it everything they've got

Miles Rutherford's final message to his Chichester City players before they go toe to toe with Tranmere will be: Give it absolutely everything.

The manager said City would need to be fully committed and focused for Sunday's FA Cup second round tie at Prenton Park and he would leave them in no doubt about that.

Darin Killpartrick puts some of the squad through their paces / Picture by Kate Shemilt

He also said he wanted them to enjoy it - and he planned to spend the day smiling too, a claim his management colleagues said they doubted could happen.

Coach Darin Killpartrick said the game presented the backroom staff with a tremendous challenge.

Assistant boss Graeme Gee said the team must learn from a previous big occasion - when they reached the last 16 of the FA Vase but didn't give their best and ended up losing to 1874 Northwich.

See part two of the management foursome's interview above