Chi City lads romp to win over Worthing rivals

In this first ever A division meeting, Chichester City Youth started well against Worthing United Youth. They went on to win 4-0.

On 30 minutes a trademark James Glanville free-kick picked out Jake O’Brennan, whose shot deceived the keeper to open the scoring.

The second half saw Chi soon make it 2-0. Sam Weller broke away and put in a superb cross for Jack Moth to plant a diving header into the bottom corner.

This soon became 3-0 when Jake Wells swung in a corner and O’Brennan rose above everyone to score with bullet header.

Moth and Fergus Evans put chances wide and over then O’Brennan slotted home from a Weller corner to complete his hat-trick, a superb display from the centre-back.

Evans had time to hit the bar before ref Ricky Steed, who had a fine game, ended Worthing’s misery.

Chi City: Cogger, Briant, Wells, O’Brennan, Sutherland, Evans, J Glanville, Sanzen-Baker, Silverthorne, Hadnett, Weller, Dixon, Mill, Moth.

Sussex Senior Cup - who plays who?

Cup success for Chichester boys

Follow Chi City Youth's lead and send us your youth football reports and team pictures for this website and the Observer series - email contributions to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk