Chichester and Selsey youngsters end season with silverware

Chichester and Selsey Ladies' under-16s lift the Hampshire Plate / Picture: Sheena Booker

Chichester and Selsey Ladies’ under-16s have won the Hampshire Plate.

The final against Redlands was played in a great spirit, though was scrappy at times with Redlands defending well and trying to counter attack.

Chi and Selsey were pushing forward but the final ball eluded them in the first half.

They made a couple of subs and the second half had them on the front foot. A great ball by Jess Key found Ellie Jefkins and as the keeper came out she set up Amelia Hammond to finish off a great passing move.

Redlands has a couple of chances but Mille Delamont in Chichester’s goal was calm and collected.

Chi’s second goal came from a Key corner which cannoned off the bar before Sophia Poling hit her teammate Broghan Collier with it before it ricocheted back out and Amelia Hammond’s scuffed shot rolled in.

The girls claimed the trophy with a clean sheet. Everyone played their part, from the starting players to the subs – a great way to end their time as a youth team before stepping into senior football next season.

The club are excited by the talent coming through the youth set-up from all ages. U16s manager Mark Middleton said: “The girls were fantastic, worked hard and deserved their trophy. I love working with them.” Coach and club secretary Caz Evans said: “Having worked with some of these girls since they were eight or nine it is a fitting end to the team they have become. We have gained some amazing players over the years who have progressed together.

“I’m excited to pass them on to the senior section and to watch them grow even more.”