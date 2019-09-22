Chichester City are still in the FA Cup - but Bognor crash out

The second qualifying round of the FA Cup proved to be a continuation of Chichester City's great start to the 2019-20 season - and of Bognor's bad one.

Chichester visited Hampshire side Hartley Wintney - who play one step above them in the Southern League - and came away with a 0-0 draw.

That earns a replay which will take place under the Oaklands Park lights on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

But it was another bleak day for Bognor as they lost 6-1 to National League South side Dulwich Hamlet. James Crane's penalty gave them brief hope in making it 3-1 midway through the second half but Dulwich, old rivals of the Rocks from Isthmian League battles in recent years, went on to stroll through to the next round.

The big defeat will only add to the pressure on boss Jack Pearce and coach Robbie Blake.

In the SCFL premier division, Pagham lost 3-0 away to title favourites Eastbourne Town, while in division one Midhurst and Selsey played out a 1-1 draw at the Rotherfield - Midhurst stay second - and Sidlesham crashed to a 4-2 loss at home to Southwick.

In division two Bosham lost 2-1 at Cowfold.

In local rugby circles, Chichester made it two home wins from two with a 38-20 success over KCS Old Boys at Oaklands Park while Bognor were well-beaten, 62-7, away to Sandown and Shanklin.

Get all the match reports from the above games on this website through the week and in the Observer, out on Thursday morning.