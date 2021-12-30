Chichester City boss has mixed feelings after Lancing stalemate

Chichester City defended stoutly at Lancing / Picture: Stephen Goodger

City had to settle for a point from Monday’s 0-0 draw at Culver Road – but it was a point that lifted them to seventh place in the Isthmian south east division table.

The result was a disappointment after three straight league wins in which Chi scored ten goals. But it at least extended an unbeaten league run that goes back to the last day of November, when they lost at Hastings.

Rutherford said: “It was very disappointing at Lancing. We’ve been really good over the past month or so but we were below par on this occasion.

“I’d say we controlled most of the game but Lancing were very good on the counter-attack.

“They put quite a few men back behind the ball. We probably had the best chances but Lancing could have won it at the end.”

Rutherford said taking a point from a lesser performance could be seen as a positive and a clean sheet was always welcome.

“You can’t be too disappointed with 0-0 in an away derby game and it does put us up to seventh, which is a nice positon to be in,” he added.

Now the aim for City is to maintain their recent form in what will be a hectic New Year period – and see if they can make a push for a play-off place.

They head into tonight’s (Thurs 30th) home clash with Burgess Hill – who have also improved after a slow start to the campaign – just six points behind Herne Bay, who occupy the final play-off position.

After the Hillians game, which has been brought forward from Saturday so players can enjoy New Year’s Eve, Chi have another Sussex derby on Monday, when they go to East Grinstead.

Rutherford knows the schedule will continue to test his squad but says they are ready for it.