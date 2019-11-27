Chichester City bosses on the Tranmere tie: Not sure how we got here .... we need to work players five times harder

The management and coaches of Chichester City have heaped praise on their players for reaching the second round of the FA Cup - but warned there is hard work ahead if they're to give a good account of themselves at Prenton Park.

Manager Miles Rutherford admitted he didn't really know how a side playing in the county league last season had got to within one game of a prize third round place, with Tranmere their opponents this Sunday in round two at Prenton Park.

Manager Miles Rutherford / Picture by Kate Shemilt

They've got through six rounds - and had a first-round bye - to get this far and Rutherford said a bit of luck and lots of endeavour had both helped.

He said the run had been fanstastic for the club and the money - so far totalling more than £150,000 - would help secure their future.

Coaches Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick said the players would be worked hard at sessions this week - but they would whoever they were playing at the weekend.

Potter joked he thought they ought to work the squad five times harder than usual as Rovers were five divisions higher. He and Killpartrick said preparation for the test ahead would aim to give the players as good a chance as possible of giving their hosts a run for their money.

