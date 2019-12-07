Chichester City chairman: I was about to write my letter of resignation at Tranmere!

Our week of stories, pictures and interviews looking back on Chichester City's FA Cup adventure at Tranmere ends with the words of the chairman, Andy Bell...

Chichester City chairman Andy Bell spoke of his pride at the team’s effort at Prenton Park – but admitted he was quite relieved not to have to organise a replay.

In his green and white scarf and bobble hat, Bell watched on as City held Tranmere for an hour before losing 5-1.

He said: "Pride is the feeling. I’ve just watched lads who were playing county league last season play Tranmere Rovers. They did everyone proud and gave a great account of themselves. Their legs went a bit but that is to be expected – they were playing against professional footballers.

“Not many people can say they’ve played a team from five divisions higher and held them to 0-0 at half-time and that’s something the players will never forget.

“We took more fans than we get at home. I spoke to one of my friends - who was sober, by the way - and I said ‘what was it like in there?’ and he said ‘I’ve been to Wembley, Old Trafford and Fratton Park and that’s the best atmosphere I’ve ever seen at a football ground.’

“I’m over the moon for the fans. They’ve had a great day. But the day was about the manager and the players. They’ve tested themselves against a professional side. I looked at the shape of the team and it was superb.

“I don’t think Tranmere knew what to do because they’re probably used to people coming and chasing. But there was no way we were going to let them pick holes in us.

“The coaches and managers have had probably one of their toughest days because they had to break some hearts – people who didn’t get on the pitch, people who were dropped.

“They’ve almost pulled off a tactical masterpiece but they were up against players who play and train seven days a week. Tranmere were physically imposing, their centre-forward was superb. We made a couple of mistakes because people got tired.

“But our players - I’m so, so proud of them. I wouldn’t say I was nearly in tears but there were people alongside me in the directors’ box who were – when we got to half-time, when we scored, at the end of the game.

“Some of our committee have known these lads (players) since they were under-18s, or have known them through friends or family, and they deserve all the praise they get for what they did on the pitch, and on TV as well.

“They could have been over-awed but they played well. I couldn’t be any prouder of the players for what they’ve done last season and this season, to get to where we are now. It’s been a rollercoaster but we haven’t hit the down part part of it yet.”

Bell did start to think the club may need to organise an Oaklands Park replay while it was still 0-0.

He joked: “I started to write a letter of resignation. I said to Wayne Dalton, the secretary, we might have to get a safety inspection for the replay.

“We were dreaming at half-time and I was watching the clock saying ‘just get to half-time’. Mowy made some great saves and the centre-halves made some great blocks. And we chances as well - Scott Jones with a header, and I thought we should have had a penalty in the first half. But this level is a bit different and you get away with a bit more.”