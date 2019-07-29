Chichester City face Bognor in shield showdown - and charity will be the winner

Chichester City amd Bognor do battle for West Sussex's first football silverware of 2019-20 on Tuesday evening - and it's in aid of a great cause too.

To help celebrate the six-decade anniversary of NSPCC South and Mid Sussex Branch, th Sussex Community Shield is being held in aid of the NSPCC.

The community event, held at Sussex County FA, Culver Road, Lancing, will feature a pre-match dinner as well as a raffle including Jennie’s Jams, Sue’s jewellery, Daniel’s Tombola and NSPCC merchandise.

The teams are meeting in the Sussex version of the national Community Shield - having won the SCFL title (Chi City) and Sussex Senior Cup (Bognor) at the end of last season.

Over the past 24 years Sussex County FA has hosted or taken part in many events to help the NSPCC raise funds. It also helps the NSPCC South and Mid Sussex Branch with meeting spaces and its AGM.

Ken Benham, Chief Executive of the Sussex County FA, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support for our charitable partners the NSPCC, and help celebrate the 60th year of the South and Mid Sussex Branch.

“With the help of the Sussex football community we can hopefully raise as much as possible at the Sussex Community Shield to ensure their valuable work continues.”

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “We are so pleased to be the beneficiary for this year’s Community Shield match in this special anniversary year, and very grateful to the Sussex County FA for their ongoing support of both our fundraising and safeguarding activities in Sussex. Good luck to both teams, we know it’ll be a great match!”

A whopping £1.7million has been raised for the NSPCC since 1959 thanks to volunteers connected to the charity’s South and Mid Sussex Branch hosting events such as jam sales, quiz nights, and coffee mornings.

Tickets for the Sussex Community Shield in aid of the NSPCC match on July 30 will be sold at the turnstiles on the day, with prices ranging from £7 per adult, £4 for concessions and £1 for children under the age of 16.

It is a great opportunity for supporters of both teams to not only support their football club but also to help support NSPCC.