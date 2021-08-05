Chichester City head for Bognor with plenty to ponder
Chichester City complete their pre-season friendly programme at Bognor next Monday with their coaches admitting: We’ve still got plenty to improve on.
City lost 2-0 at home to Basingstoke on Saturday in their latest run-out and coach Danny Potter said there were positives, but also areas where it’s clear work is needed.
He said: “We felt we had good possession of the ball in the first half in particular, but the one thing we need to work on is the creation of chances – and the two Basingstoke goals were arguably mistakes from the trialist goalkeeper and the second was a soft penalty.
“We’ve still got things to learn and develop. It’s been a very strange time for football clubs this pre-season with the availability of players, injuries and isolation periods.
“We need to get a bit of fluidity in the way we want to play and create chances. We believe we will get there. There’s still a bit of time before our first competitive game on August 14.
“We’ve got Bognor to come and that will be our hardest pre-season test.
“Myself, Miles Rutherford (manager), Graeme Gee (assistant manager) and Darin Killpartrick (coach) sat down at the end of the game and discussed what we need to improve on.
“Physically, some of our players are tiring a little bit and that’s due to the lack of football they’ve had, for almost six months in some cases. Our younger lads are starting to show a bit of strength. Ethan Prichard looked exciting when he came on and Lloyd Rowlatt looked like the tidy player he is in the first half.”