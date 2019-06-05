Chichester City Ladies and Girls FC: Full list of winners ... plus trial dates revealed

It was a night of celebration as Chichester City Ladies and Girls players and officials got together for their presentation night.

It’s been a memorable season for the club, with the ladies’ first XI finishing third in the southern premier division of the FA Women’s National League – their highest finish – and lifting the Sussex Cup.

Many of the club’s other teams have also had fabulous seasons and that was reflected in the number and range of awards given out.

Picture special on the award winners

Winners: U10s players’ player Lily Alan; Most improved Gracie Mumby; Manager’s player Evie Harper-Colman. Also league runners up medals. U12s Whites players player Poppy Blake; Most improved Natalia Strachan; Manager’s player Madeleine Halsey. U12s Greens Most improved player Freya Burton, players’ player Izzy Miller & manager’s player Lily Smith. Also league winners and got trophy and medals. U14s Whites players’ player, Lottie Sparrow; manager’s player, Jessica Smith; Most improved, Alice Lee. also league runners up medals. U14s Greens players’ player Brogan Collier; manager’s player Tatum Anwyl; Most Improved April McGreal; U16s manager’s player Eleanor Hughes; Players’ player joint Phoebe Irish and Katya Farndell; Most improved Elise Bailey. Development squad most improved Gemma White; Top goalscorer Rebecca Bell; Manager’s player, players’ player and coaches’ player all won by Sophie Phelps. First team most improved Lauren Clark; Top goalscorer Molly Clark; Player’s player Tammy Waine; Coaches player Tiff Taylor; Manager’s player Lauren Cheshire. Joe Sharpe young player of the year - Amber Howden; Club person of the year - Avis Wright; Club Legend award - Matt Wright.

Trials for Chi City Girls’ under-13s and under-15s are on Saturday, July 20 at Chichester College, 9am to 10.30am. Trials for the under-11s is July 27, same place, same time.

Send an email to secretary@chichester ladiesfootball.co.uk to register interest.

Senior trials for under-21s, the development squad and first team are June 11 and 13 from 7pm to 8.30pm and June 16 from 10am to 11.30am, all at the college. Contact manager@chichesterladiesfootball.co.uk to register interest.