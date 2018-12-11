Chichester City put cup woe behind them as Shoreham are sunk

Chichester bounced back from their Sussex Senior Cup exit at East Preston to move second in the SCFL premier division to beat Shoreham thanks to Ellis Martin’s penalty and a goal from Gicu Iordache in time added on.

The win puts Chichester three points behind league leaders Horsham YMCA with a game in hand. The sides meet on Saturday at Gorings Mead.

Bosses Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee made changes to the team that lost in the cup. City stalwart Ant Ender returned in goal for the second time this season in place of injured Jordan Matthews, and back into the side came Iordache and top scorer Scott Jones.

Connor Cody and Rob Hutchings started in more familiar roles and Sam Ndlovu, Kaleem Haitham and Ryan Peake joined Rory Biggs and Terrell Lewis on the bench.

After a scrappy first half, in which neither side really tested the other’s goal, Chi started to get a grip on the game and went ahead from the spot after Jones was brought down just before the hour. Martin stepped up and calmly slotted the ball home.

Shoreham were reduced to ten players when Scott Kirkwood was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident in front of both dug-outs and the referee.

The hosts finally capitalised on the one-man advantage in the 92nd minute with Iordache breaking through to score his sixth goal of the season.

City coach Danny Potter said: “We started okay, had a lot of possession and not a lot to do at the back. Gicu and Clacky got more of the ball after the break. Then Ellis put us one up and we started to press as the game went on.

"The sending-off caused a bit of tension between the benches. Gicu did well with a smart finish out of their keeper’s reach late on. The draw between Horsham YMCA and Newhaven has done us a favour and the game at Horsham is a massive one for us.”

Chichester: Ender, Hartley, Martin, Axell, Cody, Pashley, Clack, Herbert, Jones, Hutchings, Iordache. Subs. Peake, Lewis, Biggs, Ndlovu, Haitham.

City go to Eastbourne United AFC in the RUR Cup on Tuesday night.