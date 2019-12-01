Chichester City's FA Cup adventure ends at Tranmere - but not without a fight and the final say

It's gone - but not forgotten. Nor will it be forgotten for a very, very long time by anyone who experienced it.

Chichester City's remarkable and record-breaking run in the 2019-20 FA Cup was always likely to end at Prenton Park as they took on a team who play five divisions higher. But for an hour, the dream of them going one step further was very much alive.

It was 0-0 with 30 minutes left and all in green and white, plus FA Cup romantics across the country following the updates or watching on BT Sport, dared to dream - either that it could stay goalless, or even that Chi could nick a famous, dramatic winner.

Then it all went wrong for brave City and - moments after they were disrupted by an injury to captain and centre-back Connor Cody - they conceded the game's opening goal, scored from a yard out by Corey Blackett-Taylor.

With a quarter of an hour, Morgan Ferrier had made sure there was to be no famous fightback by scoring a quickfire hat-trick, and it was Tranmere on their way into Monday's draw for the third round - their turn to dream, Chi's turn to reflect. Blackett-Taylor got another and it might have ended 5-0.

But Chi had the final say - of course they did, as sub Ryan Peake nodded in a corner in the dying moments. What scenes that sparked

But this was a day when the scoreline was not the main thing people will remember. What they will remember is a team who were playing in the county league less than a year ago coming to the home of a League One side, an established professional club, and giving a top-class account of themselves.

The players gave their absolute all, made nuisances of themselves all over the pitch and at times looked Tranmere's equals. The fans made almost all the noise - putting the home support to shame with their non-stop chanting and cheering.

The flurry of goals in the final 30 minutes were cruel on Chi - fitness was certainly an issue for a team who have day jobs and train twice a week, taking on full-time footballers.

But the defeat holds no shame for Chi - quite the opposite. Their FA Cup run has made them local heroes and helped put Chichester on the football map like never before. Oh and it's earned the club £150,000 and a bit.

Well played Chichester City. You deserve all the plaudits that have come your way. Now then, when's the next round of the Sussex Senior Cup?