Chichester City's FA Cup fairytale - picture special from the win at Bowers and Pitsea

Chichester City are the talk of the FA Cup after reaching the first round proper by winning their SIXTH game in this year's competition, away to Bowers and Pitsea.

The fourth qualifying round 2-1 win earns them another £18,000 prize money - taking their total to £45,000 so far - and gives them a chance of a first round tie against a League One or League Two club.

Boss Miles Rutherford gets a lift from his Chichester players after the win over Bowers and Pitsea / Picture: Jordan Colborne

Jordan Colborne was among photographers capturing City's big day and you can see his images of the game and the post-match City celebrations in the slideshow above.

