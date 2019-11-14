Chichester City's FA Cup second round tie to be televised

Chichester City's FA Cup second round clash at Wycombe Wanderers or Tranmere Rovers will be played on Sunday, December 1 and will be televised live on BT Sport.

The winners of the replay between the Chairboys and Rovers, which will be played on Wednesday, November 20, will determine the second round tie's kick-off time.

If Wycombe win the replay, the game will kick-off at 12.15pm at Adams Park. If Tranmere run out victorious, kick-off at Prenton Park will be at the later time of 3pm.

Chichester City are currently making tentative plans for travel to Adams Park and Prenton Park for this historic cup clash.

An announcement on how to register your interest will be made by Chichester City in due course.

READ MORE Chichester City unfazed by challenge of League One hosts - and will try to make life difficult for them | Chi City chairman: Maybe our FA Cup run means people will be able to find their way to our ground | Picture special as the BBC's Mark Chapman, Mark Bright and Dion Dublin come to Chichester for the FA Cup draw