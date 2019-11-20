Chichester City wait to see whether they're off to Wycombe or Tranmere in the FA Cup

Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick will be a very interested spectator when Wycombe host Tranmere at Adams Park tonight (Weds) in an FA Cup first round replay.

The reward for the winners will be a home second-round tie with Chi City, to be televised live by BT Sport on Sunday, December 1.

The replay is needed after the two League One sides drew 2-2 at Prenton Park in the original tie.

Two goals by Kieron Morris, either side of strikes by Wycombe's Joe Jacobson and Alex Samuel, kept Tranmere in the competition, though most observers would regard Wanderers as favourites for the replay,

The teams also met in League One on Sunday, Wycombe winning 2-0 at Prenton Park thanks to goals by Adebayo Akinfenwa and Jacobson.

Following the replay, the task of selling tickets for the replay can begin in earnest - with Chi City reporting significant interest from fans who intend to make the trip.

See this week's (Nov 21) Chichester Observer for all the build-up to the FA Cup tie - including the stats on how rare it is for a club at Chi's level to get this far, plus interviews with BT Sport commentator Ian Darke and with Killpartrick - who played in a second round tie at Peterborough with Bognor in 1995.