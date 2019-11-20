Chichester City will visit Tranmere in the FA Cup second round

Finally we know ... Chichester City will be heading to face Tranmere in the second round of the FA Cup

The destination was confirmed by Rovers' come-from-behind win at Wycombe in tonight's first round replay - achieved with ten men.

Anthony Stewart put Wycombe ahead shortly after Kane Wilson was sent off for Tranmere but the men from Birkenhead equalised 10 minutes into the second half through Morgan Ferrier.

It went to extra-time and seemed to be heading for penalties but Kieron Morris sent them into round two with a late, late winner.

The replay victory followed a 2-2 draw between the sides at Prenton Park ten days ago.

Chichester will be hoping for a ticket allocation approaching 2,000 for the tie - the biggest game in their history.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport on Sunday, December 1.

Chi City's players and staff and many of their fans will probably travel to up to the north-west the previous to make a weekend of it.

