Chichester City win are becoming the 1-0 specialists ... Pagham well beaten ... Selsey win on road

Chichester City notched another 1-0 win to continue their bid for the Southern Combination premier division.

This time it was Eastbourne United who were beaten by Miles Rutherford's team as City maintained their nine-point lead over Newhaven at the top of the table.

Kaleem Haitham got the only goal early in the second half on a day when Newhaven also won, 1-0 at Saltdean.

City have eight games left to secure top spot and with it promotion to the Bostik south east division.

It was a day to forget for Pagham, though, as they crashed to a 5-0 home defeat to Eastbourne Town.

In division one Jordan Warren scored twice as Selsey won 2-0 at Billingshurst, while Rob Madden scored the only goal as Sidlesham won 1-0 at home to Oakwood. Midhurst went down 2-1 at AFC Varndeanians.

Bosham won in an eight-goal feast at Walton Lane versus Jarvis Brook. George Briance (2), Alex Barnes, Alex Jarrom and Kieran Magee were on target in a 5-3 win.

Results in the West Sussex League included a 1-0 loss for East Dean at Nyetimber Pirates Reserves and a 3-2 win for Felpham Colts Reserves over Lodsworth.

In local rugby, Chichester lost 31-26 away to London Cornish and Bognor won 54-23 away to Portsmouth II.

