Chichester College player and coach to represent England in Italy

Chichester College footballer Liam Brady is among Sussex players called into the the England Colleges’ squad coached by Darin Killpartrick.

He is one of seven promising youngsters from colleges across the county involved in the squad.

The others are a Worthing College Men’s Football Academy Performance Programme pair, goalkeeper Taylor Seymour and midfielder Ricky Aguiar, Worthing College players Callum Jenkins, Joe Law and Callum Chalmers plus Tom Cooklin of Varndean College.

Trials at Filton College, Bristol, set up success at the final trial in Nottingham for the group. The England Colleges’ squad is managed by Killpartrick, head of the football academy at Chichester College and well-known former Rocks first-team coach.

The squad then took part in a training camp at the home of England football, St George’s Park, where the players were given full access to the facilities and focused on conditioning, technical and tactical aspects of play as well as having a friendly against the England Independent Schools side, where they drew 1-1 in an intense game.

Next up is an international friendly at Milton Keynes against an Australia Schools side before they fly off to Rome in mid-February for the annual Caput Mundi tournament, where they take on international sides from Europe, including Wales, Italy and Romania.

