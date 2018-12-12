Chichester's sporting students have mixed fortunes ahead of Christmas break

It was a week of mixed fortunes for University of Chichester sports teams as they headed into the Christmas break.

Chi’s netball ones lost their unbeaten record in a 29-26 defeat to second-placed Reading but will resume their fixtures in the new year top of the division.

Netball action at the University of Chichester / Picture by Jordan Colborne

The threes lost 43-38 to Sussex twos and Portsmouth got the better of the fours in a tight 32-31 win

The Chi men’s table tennis team had beaten Reading at home in their season opener but lost the reverse fixture 9-8.

See a picture special from the latest set of BUCS fixtures at Chichester in the slideshow above - images taken by Jordan Colborne

In hockey, early pace-setters Brighton beat the Chi men’s first team 6-1; the Chichester men’s twos lost 5-0 to Imperial threes and Sussex defeated the Chi women’s team 5-2.

Chi’s men’s and the women’s badminton teams lost 6-2 to King’s College London and Hertfordshire respectively.

The Chichester women’s basketball side were beaten 57-48 by league leaders Surrey but the men’s basketball team did the double over New Bucks, winning by a large score.

Chi’s men’s football twos, threes and fours all lost in close games. The threes looked to have earned a point at home to Portsmouth ones but conceded the only goal of the game in time added on.

Twists and turns bring drama for Chi student teams

Students make cup progress

There were wins for the sixes who thumped New Bucks 6-0 and the fives who beat table-toppers St George’s ones 4-3.

Both Chi’s men’s futsal teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the Conference Cup. The ones were emphatic 8-2 winners at St Mary’s while the twos had to come from behind at home against Imperial.

Max Barragan Segre levelled with a nice finish after Imperial went ahead early on before Rhys Kemish set up Hector Clements to give the hosts a 2-1 lead. There were chances at both ends with the visitors particularly dangerous at set-pieces.

It was all-square just before the break when Imperial turned in a cut-back from close-range following a move down the right. Kemish rattled the frame of the goal with a fierce drive in the second half before Nil Salicru booked his side a place in the last eight with a deft back-heel.

The unbeaten Chi men’s tennis are still top of their division and have a tough cup quarter-final coming up against Surrey in the new year. The women’s tennis team are also into the last eight of the South Eastern Conference Cup and face Imperial.

The men’s table tennis team travel to Oxford for a last-16 match-up in the trophy and men’s football ones are away at Loughborough, also in the Trophy round of 16.

The twos, fives and sixes are the other men’s football sides still in various British Universities and Colleges Sport cups.

Both men’s and women’s lacrosse teams are through to the quarter-finals, as are men’s rugby ones.