Chichester students stick six past Surrey

The University of Chichester men’s football first team won for the second week running, putting six past Surrey.

Lloyd Rowlatt created the opening chance before a well-timed tackle denied David Mendes-Borges another opportunity with barely five minutes played.

The home side forced a series of corners and Emmett Dunn caused the Surrey No1 problems with a fierce drive on the turn that the keeper gathered at the second attempt.

Connor Cody went close then Alfie Lis blazed a shot over the bar after Rafael Santos’ effort was parried. The visitors almost got in on the half-hour mark before Cody had a powerful strike tipped away and a Surrey defender deflected Rowlatt’s shot for a corner.

Chichester made their pressure count a couple of minutes before the break when Cody finished off a swift breakaway move. The home side doubled the lead 60 seconds after the restart – Mendes-Borges capitalising on a defensive mistake to lob the keeper.

Surrey spurned chances to get back in the game and were made to pay as Chi scored three goals in four minutes.

Lis turned in a smart cut-back from Mendes-Borges to make it 3-0 and then was in the right place at the right time to prod the ball home from close range – before Ed Sanders converted from the penalty spot after Cody was upended in the box.

Cody wrapped things up with 15 minutes to go following good work down the right by Santos.

There were mixed fortunes for other men’s football teams in the South Eastern Conference Cup.

The second team beat Brighton fours 4-3 while Brighton’s first team thumped the Chi fourth team 9-0. The threes lost 3-2 to New Bucks ones and in the Plate, the fives edged a close match with local rivals Portsmouth 2-1.

Chi’s women’s football ones came away with a 2-1 win at Cardiff in a Premier South encounter. Sophie Phelps gave the visitors the lead with a header from a free-kick before Rachel Bush forced a second goal. Cardiff pulled one back through a long shot to set up a nervy last 25 minutes but Chichester held on.

The Chi men’s table tennis team ost their first league game in two years, going down 10-7 to King’s College London. Chi’s men’s badminton team beat Anglia Ruskin 6-2 in the cup.

Both Chichester men’s volleyball teams lost – Brunel beat the first team 3-1 and the twos fell 3-0 away at King’s College.

The women’s rugby team pushed league leaders Sussex all the way but suffered a 20-19 defeat.

The netball first team beat King’s 62-39 in the cup and women’s lacrosse notched their first South Eastern 2A win in a 35-5 victory at Kingston.



