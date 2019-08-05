Chichester youngsters enjoy football success in Southampton

Chichester City Youth U9 Whites have added to their trophy tally, winning the Oakwood Youth tournament in Southampton.

There were some good teams involved, but a combination of their hard work and superb passing saw them lift the winners’ trophy.

They ended their season to a close with two cup wins, two tournament wins and some runners-up medals. They are now looking forward to playing up a year, going into U11s from September.

Pictured left to right are Frankie Pope, Issac Briffa, George Woodcock, Oscar Dutton, Mathew Mainwaring, Oscar Clifford-Brown, Edward Whalen & Sonny Glanfield.