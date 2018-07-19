City make slick start with 16-0 win and beating of Bostik team

Chichester City have had a very positive start to pre-season - winning 16-0 at Wick before getting the better of Bostik premier near-neighbours Worthing.

Here are the reports, from Ian Worden...

Wick 0 Chichester City 16

Chichester’s pre-season started in spectacular style as Miles Rutherford’s side notched 16 goals in an emphatic victory over Southern Combination division-one opposition at Crabtree Park.

The hosts had a couple of chances in the first three minutes as a new look Chi, playing in a changed formation, sought to settle down.

Kieran Hartley dragged a shot just wide for the visitors before Rob Hutchings and Tiago Andrade combined well to carve out another opportunity.

Hutchings, the former Wick player, opened the scoring with a neat finish after good skill in the box from skipper Dan Hegarty on 13 minutes. Hegarty doubled the lead moments later following a flowing move then headed in his second off the woodwork.

It was 4-0 on the half-hour with Andrade opening his account at his new club – the Chi No10 shrugging off three challenges and netting from close range.

A Hartley special in the 37th minute made it 5-0 before Dave Herbert and Andrade both went close.

Terrell Lewis, who has joined from Pagham, produced a classy shot on the turn that struck the upright just before half-time.

Moments later Herbert notched Chi’s sixth from the spot after Andrade was brought down.

The visitors changed it up after the break, giving game time to young players Sam Ndlovu and Kaleem Haitham who broke into the team last year. The Chi coaching staff also had opportunity to look at some new talent, including Gicu Iordache.

Ndlovu and Haitham’s pace caused Wick all sorts of problems and it was 10-0 within 20 minutes of the restart as new signings and trialists shone in the summer sun.

Ndlovu bagged another with a nice finish and might have had a couple more. Iordache scored seven!

Haitham converted a penalty and Hutchings wrapped things up.



Chi City: Matthews, Lewis, Hartley, Martin, Peake, Cody, Way, Hegarty, Hutchings, Andrade, Herbert.

Pagham in pre-season - reports and pictures

Chichester City 3 Worthing 2

Goals from Dave Herbert and new signings Tiago Andrade and Gicu Iordache helped Chi to an impressive win over Bostik premier opposition.

City keeper Jordan Matthews had a cross from the right to deal with in the third minute before Iordache, who bagged seven second half goals in the opening pre-season match at Wick at the weekend, almost got in at the other end a minute later. Worthing then forced a corner but Connor Cody cleared.

The first shot of the came on 11 minutes but Matthews got his body behind the ball. Herbert, playing against his former club, put the hosts 1-0 up seconds later with a header after his fierce effort was blocked. Kaleem Haitham then cut in from the wing and fired just past the post.

Next Iordache, whose pace caused the Worthing back four all sorts of trouble, raced on to Matthews’ long up-field kick. A defender handled in the box and Andrade calmly slotted the spot-kick away for his second goal in two games.

The visitors carved out opportunities in a spell of pressure. Matthews did well to get something to a shot through a crowd of players following a corner and a super challenge from Terrell Lewis denied Worthing their best chance of the half.

Then Herbert had a glancing header saved on 39 minutes before Iordache made it 3-0 just before the break with a nice finish after a jinking run from Haitham.

Worthing started the second period the brighter of the two teams and pulled one back five minutes in with a crisp header past Lewis Boughton.

There was nothing Boughton could do with Worthing’s second that dipped under the bar.

The visitors were controlling the game now. Ryan Peake somehow managed to turn a dangerous cross out for a corner and Boughton got a strong glove on a shot, diving low to his right.

On a rare raid for the home side Rob Hutchings fizzed in a cross that was flicked on by Scott Jones towards Andrade but his header didn’t trouble the keeper.

Andrade was instrumental in Chi’s next move as Sam Ndlovu broke into the box and cut a ball back from the byline that was cleared. A well-delivered free-kick from Kieran Hartley then just eluded City’s strikers.

Chi will take lots of positives from the game and face another test on Saturday when they welcome Moneyfields to Oaklands Park (Kick Off 3pm).

Chichester – Matthews, Lewis, Steve Herbert, Pashley, Cody, Haitham, Dave Herbert, Way, Hutchings, Andrade, Iordache. Subs: Jones, Boughton, Hartley, Ndlovu, Peake.

Look Hughes here