City Youth win Chichester derby... Bognor girls dig in for point

We have news of the Chichester under-16 derby and another gritty display by Bognor's under-12 girls in this week's round-up from the youth football scene.

We're always looking for more teams to get involved in the coverage so why not send your junior team's report and a team picture - email items to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

UNDER-16

Chichester City Colts 1 Chichester City Youth 4

The eagerly awaited Chichster derby started in a downpour which made the pitch slippery with players struggling to control the ball.

City Youth opened the scoring when Sam Weller won a loose ball, Sammy Sutherland crossed and the ball dropped for Will Glanville who smashed in a left-foot half volley.

They made it 2-0 within ten minutes as the other Glanville twin James fired home with his weaker left foot – this while playing with a suspected broken toe.

Then came the team goal of the game as the ball was switched from left to right and played to Weller, who floated a beauty of a cross for Seb Hadnett to rise and guide a superb header over the keeper to make it 3-0.

City Youth made it 4-0 when Fergus Evans got in at the far post to meet a cross and shoot home. The Colts pulled one back when their striker stroked home after a defensive mistake.

Youth forced two superb late saves from the Colts keeper.

Chi City Youth: Cogger, Briant, Evans, O’Brennan, Sanzen-Baker, W Glanville, J Glanville, Wells, Sutherland, Hadnett, Weller, Mill, Dixon, Silverthorne.

UNDER-12 GIRLS

Bognor Girls 0 Worthing Town Girls 0

This was another fine performance from the Bognor girls against a very good Worthing side.

It was a game of two halves because of the wind and Worthing provided constant pressure but the back three of Lauren Jearey, Tia Hart and Maddie Rowe, with Karma Harris in goal, provided some outstanding defending and goalkeeping to keep Worthing at bay.

Chelsy Osborne and Esmae Burgess had chances but could not find the back of the net

In the second half Bognor used the wind to their advantage and put Worthing under pressure. Freya Moore came on and Osborne went in goal and her kicking provided chances for Jasmine Shipsides and Harris but were both unable to convert.

Isabelle Childs worked tirelessly down the wing to try to open up the defence.

There were chances for Harris and Burgess in the latter stages.

Late on, outstanding defensive work by Amelia Howard and the rest of the defence kept it goalless.

The team have thanked Peter Howard for his efforts to secure sponsorship from Gardner and Scardifield.