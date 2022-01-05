Covid claims another Bognor match

The Rocks in action at Lewes last Saturday / Picture: Lyn Phillips

A statement from the Rocks: "Our Isthmian League match at Carshalton has been postponed due to a number of players in the Rocks ranks testing positive for Covid. We'd like to thank the Robins for their understanding and help with this matter. A new date will be announce soonest."

The club have had four members of staff and a number of players who have tested positive for Covid since the weekend. Monday's match at home to Merstham was called off, 48 hours after they had lost at Lewes.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook said the club were hopeful of fulfilling the next fixture at Cray Wanderers next Wednesday, January 12, adding: “Our hope is that we can get a clean bill of health in time for our league game at Cray Wanderers but obviously we have no control over this and will be constantly monitoring the situation.”