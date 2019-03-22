Cowfold don't fold... and Bosham can't find win on season's final road trip

An excellent second-half performance with the wind at their backs resulted in Cowfold taking the points against Bosham on the penultimate weekend of the season as the wind took centre stage.

Bosham started brightly with last week’s fine home win against Rottingdean still fresh in their minds but struggled to make the most of the wind advantage they had during the first half.

Ben Bishop looked sharp and fellow striker Kieran Magee was settling well to the task but the final ball into the hosts’ box failed to lead to a strike on goal.

Cowfold were having little fortune, with the stiff wind making life difficult for keeper Joe Groome as clearances were blown back at him almost every time he tried to clear his lines.

Bosham were unable to take advantage and trudged off at the break rueing missed opportunities.

After the resumption Cowfold settled the best with some sharp attacks and striker Nigel Smith was a handful for the Bosham back-line.

Just after the hour mark the Blues got their noses in front through the instinctive urge to shoot of marksman Brandon Lau, who was afforded too much space approaching the Bosham area and let fly from long distance. The effort took a big deflection off the head of Liam Buxton and completely wrongfooted Bosham keeper Harley Redman, leaving him no chance.

Bosham continued to plug away but gaps began to show more frequently at the back as they pushed forward to try to find a route to goal and from another swift counter-attack, Cowfold won a penalty. Greg Brabon despatched the spot kick to double the advantage.

Bosham made changes to personnel with Ian Reddington and debutant Harry Nightingale coming on and the latter showed real promise, but chances still failed to come and the Reds were left frustrated at the final whistle.

Manager Tony Hancock said: “This was the first poor performance in the last 12 games so it’s only a blip and next week is another game.”

Bosham return home to Walton Lane this week to bring a long season to a close against champions-in-waiting Rustington and will hope to end their campaign on a high note.

Bosham: Redman, Metherell, Briance, Buxton, Bulbeck, Jarrom, Crabb, Magee, Bishop, Willett. Subs: Reddington, Nightingale.

* Ben Mepham came to Sidlesham’s rescue with an 80th-minute goal at Hailsham that earned them a 1-1 draw in the SCFL division one.