Crawley Wasps appoint former Chichester & Selsey Ladies player and coach as new first team manager

Kim Stenning powers a header home for Chichester & Selsey Ladies in their clash against Gillingham Women in 2019. Picture by Sheena Booker

Kim Stenning will take over managerial duties for next season, while former manager Dave Cole move into a director of football role, due to outside work commitments.

Stenning is an ex-Chichester & Selsey Ladies player and had held a senior coaching role at the club since 2019.

She has also managed the Sussex County FA Women's team from 2015-2018, and is currently the football development manager at the Royal Navy FA.

Stenning said: "I am excited by the ambition they have to progress as a club in the women's game.

"They have placed their trust in me to support these ambitions and I can't wait to get started.

"My coaching and managing style is situational. I am able to adapt my style to suit the need.

"I enjoy involving players in sessions, challenging them in different scenarios to try and get the best out of them."

Chair Jack Ayles added: “Kim is an experienced A Licence coach and someone we’d been talking to for a while about a position at the club.

"As soon as we found out about DC [Cole]’s schedule, it became obvious where Kim would fit in. I look forward to working with them both in their roles.”

Wasps have confirmed five pre-season friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

They begin with two games on the road, travelling to Kent Football United LFC and Nottingham Forest Women on Sunday, July 11 and Sunday 18 respectively.

Wasps then return to home comforts for two friendlies. They host Crystal Palace FC Women on Sunday 25 and London City Lionesses on Sunday, August 1.

The Wasps conclude their friendly itinerary with an away game at Swindon Town Women on Sunday 8.