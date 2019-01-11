Derby forward eyed in shock Portsmouth reunion, Leeds United favourites to sign 15-goal Sunderland man - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's Day 11 of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. David Nugent Sidlesham win at Littlehampton - Selsey pick up four points from six Chelsea turn down offer from Barcelona for Willian, Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder - Rumour Mill