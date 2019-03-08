East Dean beaten by leaders Nyetimber

East Dean lost 1-0 to West Sussex League Championship south leaders Nyetimber on a rather challenging pitch in tough conditions.

The game opened with the home side having more of the ball and they had one chance that George Philpott pushed against the bar.

The Dean’s Josh Dean produced a driving run down the left and clipped a ball into Pete Caveney, who set up Zach Dray, but his volley was way over.

Caveney got two quick yellow cards and was sent off to leave East Dean down to 10 men with an hour to play.

East Dean came out battling in the second half with Dean providing a constant outlet down the left and Lee Bessey and Dray causing problems.

A couple of half chances for Dean and a driving run by Buster Strain meant they at least threatened the Pirates.

A breakthrough came for the home side as a cross from the East Dean right was misjudged by the defenders in the tricky wind conditions to fall to a Pirates head.

East Dean had MoM Phillpott to thank for a number of brilliant saves.

The Dean fought hard for 90 minutes but no clear-cut chances followed.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Freeman, Reed, Ferre, Dean, Richards, O’Donnell, Bessey, Dray, Caveney. Subs: Millard, Chuter, Kearvell.