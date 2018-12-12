East Dean bow out of Sussex cup... Pirates put 13 past Henfield

East Dean found SCFL division-two side Angmering Seniors too strong for them in the Sussex Intermediate Cup as they lost 6-2.

It was always going to be a tough afternoon for the Dean against a team who have won 15 of their past 16 games and play two leagues higher.

Henfield

Dean started brightly and took an early lead when MoM Jason Houghton’s through-ball found Pete Caveney, who calmly slotted past the keeper.

This shook the visitors but they soon replied from a far-post header by Daniel Swain at a corner.

The Dean had a Caveney strike ruled offside before Seniors caught the Dean napping with a quick through-ball and took the lead before the break through Zach Swain.

Early in the second half the Dean should have levelled but did not take their chances and Seniors’ experience and quality produced a couple of well-worked moves and goals from Johny Hendrick.

Lee Bessey gave the Dean some hope when he finished a great move which involved three team-mates but further goals by Stan Elder and Zach Swain with his second ended the Dean’s cup run.

Sidlesham Reserves are the visitors to East Dean this Saturday.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, Freeman, Houghton, Smith, Cooper, Oram, Richard, Bessey, Caveney, Duaya. Subs: O’Donnell, Reed, Silvester.

