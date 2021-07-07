LiveEngland 1, Denmark 1 - HALF-TIME: Gareth Southgate's England equalise through own goal in Euro 2020 semi-final

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads England into the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:49 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to the big game tonight and hope they can progress to the final on Sunday where they would face Italy.

Gareth Southgate on the sidelines at Wembley

England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:51

  • Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
  • England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
  • Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
  • Saka replaces Sancho in starting line-up
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:51

Très expressif

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:46

Come on!

Simon Kjaer scores an own goal past Kasper Schmeichel under pressure from Raheem Sterling (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:35

What a goal.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:33

That is some strike!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:30

Gareth Southgate looks on
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:29

They are looking good

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:19

Damn right

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:18

Er, no...

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:10

Tenuous, but we like it

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:08

Looking good Gareth

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:18

Lucky tie

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:06

Just in case you were wondering

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:02

God Save Our Queen!

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 19:59

Carol’s ready

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 19:56

