LiveEngland 1, Denmark 1 - HALF-TIME: Gareth Southgate's England equalise through own goal in Euro 2020 semi-final
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads England into the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:49 pm
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to the big game tonight and hope they can progress to the final on Sunday where they would face Italy.
England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch
- Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
- England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
- Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
- Saka replaces Sancho in starting line-up
Très expressif
Come on!
What a goal.
That is some strike!
They are looking good
Damn right
Er, no...
Tenuous, but we like it
Looking good Gareth
Lucky tie
Just in case you were wondering
God Save Our Queen!
Carol’s ready
