LiveEngland 1, Italy 1: Gareth Southgate's England lose Euro 2020 final on penalties
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:56 pm
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
England 1, Italy 1 - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:53
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
- Luke Shaw gives England an early lead, Bonucci equalises
- Gatwick to rename South Terminal
- It’s penalties
- Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
WHAT. A. SAVE
Superb Pickford
Oh no.Rashford misses
Yes Maguire!
COME ON!
Pickford saves!!
It’s penalties
This is tense
1-1 - first period of extra-time over
It’s extra-time
Absolutely right..
