Ex-QPR prospect loving life at Bognor

Rocks striker Tyrell Mitford has hit the road running the since his arrival at Nyewood Lane less than a week ago with two goals in two games. And the goal-getter has pledge to try to keep finding the back of the net as the season unfolds for Bognor.

After a debut goal in the 1-1 midweek draw with Horsham, Mitford struck once more in the 5-0 romp at Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian premier.

The former QPR youth prospect plundered his goal in the 58th minute after Tommy Leigh broke the deadlock followed by Dan Smith's first strike. Smith made it 4-0 on 69 minutes and Jimmy Muitt tucked away an exquisite chip late on to seal the victory.

And observers are convinced there is more to come from the dynamic marksman once he settles in and spends more time training with his new team-mates. But with Bognor's game at home to Chestnut next Saturday rescheduled because of their FA Cup commitments, Mitford will have to wait until the Rocks go to Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday to pull on his shooting boots again in the green and white.

For the meantime, he is happy to reflect on a whirlwind spell in which he has endeared himself to the Nye Camp faithful. Speaking to Rocks Radio host Lee Roberts after the win in London, he said: "I just try to do what I have been brought in to do, which is to score as many goals as I can for the team and get some good results.

"It was important to get off to a good start, not just for me but to get the trust from the other players. If they can see that I can actually play, which I think I can, it gives them trust in me on the pitch."

Addressing the manner in which the Jack Pearce's outfit methodically dismantled the home side in a blistering period after the break, Mitford said: "We were very, very good. I'm not going to say that 5-0 flatters them but we had so many more chances and if we were a bit more ruthless it could have been more. It just goes to show what we can do if we play at our best."

Being tutored by Rocks coach Robbie Blake, himself a prolific goal-scorer at the highest level, is adding to Mitford's game, he says: "Robbie has been brilliant. He has told me just to do the simple things right; you see the best players and they do the simple things right. It's great to learn from someone who has so much experience.”

Mitford, who signed at lunchtime last Tuesday and then nabbed the leveller as a second-half sub against the Hornets, was brought to the Rocks having played for Winchester City last season. He added: "The move suited me. This is the level I want to play at and when I got the call I couldn't turn the offer down. Now I want to play as many games I can for Bognor and score as many goals and get us in a high position in the league and go from there."