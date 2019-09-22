FA Cup picture special - Dulwich Hamlet v Bognor

James Crane's penalty was all they had to show for their efforts but by the time that went in they were already 3-0 down and on their way out of the competition. Now it's back to focusing on the league campaign and hoping they can tuirn around a bad run of results, starting at home to Haringey next Saturday. Photographer Tommy McMillan was at Champion Hill for the Cup clash - see the best of his pictures in these pages.

Action between Dulwich Hamlet and Bognor in the FA Cup / Picture by Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

