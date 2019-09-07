FA Cup progress for Bognor and Chichester City

Bognor and Chichester City are through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after winning their respective home ties this afternoon.

Jimmy Muitt put Bognor in the driving seat against Sittingbourne with goals in the 11th and 13th minutes while Brad Lethbridge - in his first start after rejoining the Rocks on a new loan from Pompey - made it 3-0 before the break.

Brazilian Victor Hensel made his debut as a second-half substitute but the Rocks could not add to their tally.

Chichester are also through to the second qualifying round after beating Chalfont St Peter 2-0 at Oaklands Park in front of a crowd of just over 200.

They left it late but goals in the 72nd minute by Gicu Iordache and the 87th from Emmett Dunn - who rejoined City in the week after a short spell at Bognor.

The draw for the next round takes place Monday lunchtime. Today's wins earn each club £4,500 in Cup prize money.

In the Southern Combination League, Pagham lost 2-0 at home to Crawley Down Gatwick in the premier division.

In division one Selsey beat Worthing United 3-1 in division one thanks to goals by Max Davies, Callum Dowdell and Brad Hayward. In the same division Sidlesham drew 1-1 with Littlehampton - that after there had been some doubt about whether the game could go ahead because of a pungent smell in the area following muck-spreading at a nearby farm.

Midhurst won again, beating Shoreham 5-2, while in division two Bosham also scored five - beating Brighton Electricity 5-1 at Walton Lane.

In local rugby, Chichester got the new London one south campaign off to a winning start by defeating Horsham 39-30.

Get all the local football and rugby in the Observer on Thursday