FA Cup run continues for Eastbourne Borough, Hastings, Whitehawk and Horsham

Chichester City take on Maidstone in the sunshine at Oaklands Park / Picture: Neil Holmes

Eastbourne Borough, Hastings and Whitehawk and all through to the next round while Horsham will join them if they win Tuesday night's replay with Kingstonian. But Chichester City and Burgess Hill both went out to National League South visitors.

Eastbourne were pushed all the way by step four side Hanwell Town but goals in final 20 minutes by Charlie Walker and Charley Kendall put them through.

Hastings looked at risk of going out away to Broadfields - after Ollie Black gave them an early lead they trailed 2-1 to the step five team with six minutes to go - then Gary Elphick scored twice to turn it round and put Chris Agutter's men through.

Whitehawk fell behind early at Slough Town but ran out 3-1 winners after Henry Muggeridge and Javaun Splatt put them 2-1 up by the interval and James Fraser made sure of it in the second half.

Horsham fell behind to a penalty on the hour away to Kingstonian but Tom Kavanagh struck with seven minutes left to set up a midweek replay at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Chichester City battled well against Maidstone and Tyrone Madhani quickly cancelled out the visitors' opening goal just after the break but United went through with a 3-1 win.

Burgess Hill Town found Dorking too strong - it was only 1-0 after an hour but the Surrey side added another three to progress 4-0.

The draw for the third quallifying round is on Monday - we'll have details on this website.