FA Cup tie launches exciting new era for Chichester City

The practice matches are over – now let the season proper begin.

Newly-promoted Chichester City have to wait another week before their first test in the Isthmian League south-east division.

But the serious stuff begins on Saturday for Miles Rutherford and Co when they host Erith Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

City have fared poorly in the Cup in the past few seasons, failing to get past the first hurdle, and they are desperate to get through a couple of rounds this time.

Their first Isthmian south-east game comes with their longest trip of the season on Saturday week, to Ramsgate. Their home league campaign starts on Tuesday, August 20 at home to Whyteleafe.

Coach Danny Potter, part of a four-man management team also including boss Miles Rutherford, assistant Graeme Gee and coach Darin Killpartrick, said: "We're very much looking forward to Saturday when we host Erith Town in the FA Cup. Pre season has gone well for us, we have played some good football and made progress in terms of our squad depth and also our organisation.

"We are well aware of our form in the past three years in the FA Cup and we will be doing all we can to rectify our extra preliminary round exits on the previous three occasions when myself, Miles and Gee have been in charge.

"It would be great to see some new faces, as well as the old ones at Oakland's Park this Saturday in what we hope will be a great advert for non league football."