FA Cup: Tranmere 5 Chichester City 1 (one) FT score
Five Tranmere goals in the second half ended Chichester City's heroic FA Cup run. Chi are taking on a team who play five divisions higher than them in the FA Cup - and their players and fans are giving a great account of themselves. It was 0-0 at the interval and Chi were very good value for that scoreline. Both sides had chances, with Scott Jones early header just wide the best of the lot. Chi's fans are making all the noise and enjoying every minute - but Tranmere turned up the heat in the second half to go 3-0 up. Full updates from @stevebone1 on Twitter